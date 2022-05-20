UK launches £24m fund for mosques to apply for security in mosques & Muslim schools

SHAFAQNA-Mosques and Muslim faith schools have been given access to £24.5 million for security measures to protect their places of worship and schools , UK security minister announced.

Muslims continue to experience an increased threat of hate crime. In 2020/2021, 45% of religious hate crimes recorded by the police in England and Wales were targeted against Muslims.

From today, places of worship can bid for funding to put in place security measures to help tackle this threat. This could include the installation of CCTV cameras and perimeter fencing to ensure that adequate measures are in place to protect worshippers. Muslims will be also able to register their interest in security guarding services at mosques, to ensure that their communities can worship safely and without fear.

Source : gov.uk