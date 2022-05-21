English
International Shia News Agency

Saudi Supreme Court upheld death sentences for two young Bahrainis

0

SHAFAQNA- The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia today (Friday) upheld the death sentences of two young Bahrainis.

The Twitter account of the Al-Nimr Revolutionary Network wrote in this regard: The Saudi Supreme Court upheld the death sentences of Sadegh Thamer and Jafar Sultan.

The network has called for an end to the executions of two Bahrainis and called on factions that can do something about it to work to prevent their executions.

A Saudi appeals court on January 12th upheld the death sentences of two young Bahrainis.

The two young Bahrainis are residents of the Kalib district of Bahrain, who were arrested in 2015 on charges of trying to blow up the King Fahd Causeway connecting Saudi Arabia to Bahrain.

The sentence was handed down to two Bahraini youths while they denied the allegations and insisted that the charges were politically motivated.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

Related posts

Amnesty International: Israel continues apartheid regime by killing and torturing Palestinians

asadian

Yemen: We will abide by ceasefire agreement

asadian

Iraq: Muqtada Al-Sadr’s important meeting with political leaders

asadian

Shamkhani: USA has no will to reach a strong and defensible agreement

asadian

Iranian FM: We are reviewing agreement text

asadian

12 European countries called on Israel to halt building new settlements in West Bank

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.