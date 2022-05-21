Saudi Supreme Court upheld death sentences for two young Bahrainis

SHAFAQNA- The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia today (Friday) upheld the death sentences of two young Bahrainis.

The Twitter account of the Al-Nimr Revolutionary Network wrote in this regard: The Saudi Supreme Court upheld the death sentences of Sadegh Thamer and Jafar Sultan.

The network has called for an end to the executions of two Bahrainis and called on factions that can do something about it to work to prevent their executions.

A Saudi appeals court on January 12th upheld the death sentences of two young Bahrainis.

The two young Bahrainis are residents of the Kalib district of Bahrain, who were arrested in 2015 on charges of trying to blow up the King Fahd Causeway connecting Saudi Arabia to Bahrain.

The sentence was handed down to two Bahraini youths while they denied the allegations and insisted that the charges were politically motivated.

Source: Shafaqna Persian