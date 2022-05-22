Emory students created ‘Welcoming Interfaith and Spiritual Exploration’ program

SHAFAQNA- Emory students created a new pre-orientation program and the Emory Office of Spiritual and Religious Life (OSRL): Welcoming Interfaith and Spiritual Exploration (WISE) attracted the attention of several students. The students looked for deep conversations with regard to life. Through this program, they are able to discuss the purpose of life and plan their spiritual and academic journeys at Emory. WISE provided the experience of a Jewish Shabbat service, and visiting a Muslim masjid and a Hindu temple for students. A spiritual life panel with Emory’s multifaith chaplaincy team, a social justice education session and a reflective session were other focuses of the schedule. Moreover, WISE aligned with academic interests of the students.

Students believed that WISE provides an opportunity for them to appreciate for moral values of each religion. In the class, they can speak explicitly about what is currently happening in the world and they express what they think about it. Jill Camper, Emory Orientation and new student programs director says: this program has a major role in students’ college experience. (May 18, 2022)

Source: Emory News Center