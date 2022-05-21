International Affairs Expert: “Putin has lost control of Ukraine War”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- An expert in public diplomacy and international affairs says: “Today, the war is in American hands, and Putin has lost control of the war. It remains to be seen what American interests demand today. Will American interests align with Russian interests and will they deal or not? In this case, the war will be over, otherwise, it will not end. So far, the Americans have benefited enough from the war.

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Dr. Mir Ghasem Momeni, in response to the question that when is the war going to end, said: “Whenever America Wants. Today, the war is in American hands, and Putin has lost control of the war. It remains to be seen what American interests demand today. Will American interests align with Russian interests and will they make a deal or not? In this case, the war will be over, otherwise, the war will not end. So far, the Americans have benefited enough from the war. Every day of the war in Ukraine benefits the United States because it sells its weapons and Ukraine’s obligations to the United States increase.

Everything that is given to Ukraine from oil, gas, grains, weapons, etc. is invoiced, and later this country must abide by its obligations to the West. At the same time, with this war, the United States gathered all the European countries around itself and rebuilt its position after the Second World War. Europeans today are dependent on the United States to confront Putin. This was a great opportunity for America. From every angle, the United States has won this war, and the innocent people of Ukraine and Russia have been killed, and political games have begun, and it is unfortunate.

“The opportunities that the Americans took advantage of are also important,” he said and continued:

1. They sold their surplus weapons, and Ukraine is using these weapons in the war against Russia.

2. They received their expenses and operated weapons factories.

3. They tested their weapons and found their production weaknesses.

4. They created an arms race in the area.

5. Countries that have not been members of NATO until today felt threatened after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and this fear makes them more willing to join NATO.

This situation is similar to the Cold War situation in which the United States led a front against the former Soviet Union and the current Russia. Today, the United States has established that superior position. Russian weapons also showed their inefficiency in this war and could not be given much attention, and this war has a significant impact on Russian weapons in world markets.

Source: Shafaqna Persian