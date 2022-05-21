Can Italy still qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

SHAFAQNA- Italy might still have a spot in Qatar’s upcoming 2022 World Cup if Ecuador gets banned, an Italian sports figure said, despite FIFA’s President Infantino brushing the speculations off.

Former member of the Italian National Olympic Committee Franco Chimenti, also a former member of the CONI committee, believes that the European country’s ticket to Doha is ‘more concrete than people realise.’

After losing 1-0 to North Macedonia in the playoff semifinals in March, the Azzurri could not qualify for the World Cup for the second time.

However, the current head of the Italian Golf Federation and a previous member of the CONI committee, still thinks the four-time title winners still have a real opportunity to battle for the fifth title in November.

“There is still a chance to see Italy at the World Cup and it’s more concrete than what people think,” he told GR Parlamento.

