English
International Shia News Agency

FIFA picks three female referees to officiate Qatar 2022 World Cup

0
FIFA picks three female referees

SHAFAQNA-Three female referees were selected for the first time as match officials at the men’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar,the FIFA Referees Committee announced.

Stephanie Frappart from France, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda, and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan were named to officiate the men’s edition.

Separately, Neuza Back of Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina from Mexico, and Kathryn Nesbitt of the US were named assistant referees in a published officials list.

“As always, the criteria we have used is ‘quality first’ and the selected match officials represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide,” said the committee chairman and former Italian referee Pierluigi Collina.

The World Cup will be held from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 with 32 teams in eight groups.

Source : aa

Related posts

Can Italy still qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

asadian

Qatar World Cup 2022: Accommodation shortage pushes rents through the roof

asadian

Qatar upgrades aviation operations ahead of World Cup 2022

asadian

2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar: Turkey to manage security

asadian

Qatar: Almost 5000 hotel rooms to be added before World Cup 2022

asadian

Greener World Cup: Qatar’s mobile waste transfer stations are almost ready

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.