Succession to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA– With the exclusion of the Ajarida sect of the Khawarij and Hatim Al-Asamm of the Mutazila, all Muslims agree that after the Prophet (PBUH) there must be a leader manage the affairs of the Ummah. They call this process ‘appointing a leader’ (Naṣb Al-Imam). The Imamiyyah hold that this must be done by God and His Messenger, while those who disagree with the Imamiyyah believe that the leader must be appointed by the selection of the Helpers and Emigrants.

The common doctrine expressed by Shia theologians that ‘God must choose a leader after the Prophet’s (PBUH) death’ has caused consternation among scholars of other schools, who consider this idea audacious as it appears to them as though these theologians are imposing their dictates upon God. However, the opponents understanding of this doctrine is far from what Shia theologians actually mean, which is that, based on God’s positive attributes, namely that He is the All-Wise, who does nothing in vain, and the All-Just, who to no one does wrong, it can be rationally concluded that God would appoint a leader for the Muslims. The ultimate goal of man’s creation is his moving toward perfection; this goal is only attainable through the Divine Appointment of a qualified and worthy person who, similar to the Prophet, is endowed with divine knowledge.

We can illustrate this point through an example. Everyone knows the sum of the degree of all angles of a triangle must be equal to 180 degrees; the word ‘must’ does not connote any obligation upon the external world because the external world is not under the control of human being such that it must act and operate according to his will. Therefore, this statement merely represents the discovery of a mathematical law. By the same token, whenever the Imamiyyah say: ‘God must…’ they mean that based on God’s attributes of perfection – His Wisdom and Justice – the appointment of a leader by God is a necessary truth. In accordance with what has been discussed, we consider the opinions of both schools:

The nature of the Imamate in Two Schools

The position of an Imam in the eyes of Sunni Muslims is roughly equivalent to that of a prime minister or president in modern governments; he has a number of duties including providing security, fulfilling the fundamental needs of his people, waging war etc. Therefore, the election of such a person, since the leader is not supposed to be appointed by God, is not a problem. Today in Islamic nations leaders are appointed in this way.

In this way, Sunnism reduces the position of the Imam to a secular post. As a result, what matters most is efficiency, power, and courage, while ignorance about Islamic laws and principles, and even at times disobeying them, is not considered a determining factor.

On the other hand, according to the Imamiyyah, the institution of the Imamate is a continuation of the functions of the Prophet, although the age of prophecy and the Prophetic mission have come to an end. So, the Imam should fill any vacuum left by the Prophet and also should fulfill both the material and spiritual needs of the nation. He must interpret the Quran, provide answers and explanations for new issues, and illustrate the primary and secondary principles of religion; his conduct and speech must be the yardstick of truth and the destroyer of falsehood, just as the Prophet’s own conduct and speech once were.

Yet this question arises: Is mankind capable of knowing and identifying such a person to elect him as the Imam independently of God? Certainly, the answer is no. The identification of such a person is only possible through Divine help and inspiration.

The Quran speaks of an exalted person who became Moses’ teacher. He, who has received Divine education, is described by God: ‘they found one of Our servants whom We had granted a mercy from Ourselves and taught him knowledge from Our own.’ (Q18:65)

This person was not a prophet, but he was nevertheless exalted and elevated. The Imams, who are twelve individuals, without being God’s messengers and the receivers of revelation are all exalted and Divinely educated individuals who, after the death of the Prophet, are able to continue fulfilling his functions and filling any vacuum left by the Prophet’s absence.

