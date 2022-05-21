English
International Shia News Agency

Israeli raid kills Palestinian boy in Jenin

Israeli raid kills Palestinian boy

SHAFAQNA-A 17-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli forces on Saturday during a raid on the Jenin camp in West Bank.

The ministry identified the boy as Amjad al-Fayed and said he was shot by Israeli troops in the neck and chest. It also said an 18-year-old was wounded with a live bullet to the abdomen and his condition is critical.

Two of Fayed uncles, Amjad and Muhammad al-Fayed, were shot dead by Israeli forces in 2002 in a raid on the camp, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Israeli forces stormed the city of Jenin and its camp on Saturday morning and were confronted by young Palestinian men and boys on Haifa Street, where Israeli soldiers fired live bullets at the Palestinians.

The Israeli military said that suspects “hurled firebombs and opened fire at troops” during an overnight operation in the West Bank. Israeli forces responded with gunfire and “hits were identified,” Haaretz reported.

After the announcement of Fayed’s death, mourners carried the body and roamed the streets of the city and its camp, chanting against the Israeli occupation.

The Fatah movement and other Palestinian factions in Jenin declared a strike in the city to protest against the killing of Fayed.

Source : middleeasteye

