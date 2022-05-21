Iran’s President to visit Oman

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s President is heading a high-profile delegation to Oman on Monday at the invitation of Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

The visit is in line with Ebrahim Raisi’s neighborhood policy to expand relations with neighboring countries.

He will meet with the Sultan of Oman in Al-Alam Palace to sign a number of cooperation documents.

The President will also have a meeting with Iranians residing in Oman and Omani businesses during his one-day trip.

This is the first time during Haitham bin Tarik’s sultanate that an Iranian president visits the country.

Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji traveled to Oman yesterday, ahead of the President’s visit, to meet with Omani counterpart and other officials.

Oman Royal Court in a statement on Saturday highlighted that Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Muscat manifests good neighborliness and deep-rooted relations between Iran and Oman.

The statement noted with regard to good neighborliness and advanced relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will pay a visit to Oman this Monday, May 23, 2022.

The visit reflects the Royal keenness attached by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and President Ebrahim Raisi to enhance bilateral relations in various spheres to serve their interests and aspirations, it noted.

The statement further noted that the upcoming visit will explore areas of cooperation between the two neighboring states.

Source : IRNA