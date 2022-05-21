English
EU foreign policy chief calls for resumption of Vienna Talks

SHAFAQNA-The European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday called for resumption of Vienna Talks.

“Spoke with @Amirabdolahian to raise urgent bilateral issues, and discuss next steps to restore #JCPOA,” Borrell wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

“Important to get going. The more we wait the more difficult it becomes to conclude negotiations,” he added.

The eighth round of JCPOA talks started in Vienna on December 6, 2021. The talks mainly focus on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions and resolving some critical issues.

Despite significant progress in the negotiations, a number of important issues still remain unresolved and a final agreement seems out of reach as making the final decisions requires political decisions by western parties, especially Washington.

Source : IRNA

