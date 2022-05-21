English
International Shia News Agency

Mecca: Phone kiosks for women worshippers installed in Grand Mosque

0
Phone kiosks for women worshippers

SHAFAQNA-Special phone stations for female worshipers have been provided inside the Grand Mosque in Mecca.
Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque announced this, adding that the women-only phone kiosks aim to ease the performance of rituals inside the grand mosque and provide female worshippers answers to their inquiries.

Noura bint Hillel Al Dhuwaibi, Vice President for Scientific, Intellectual and Women’s Guidance Affairs at the Grand Mosque, clarified that the service is available 24\7 and dedicated for women worshippers only to maintain their privacy and facilitate the performance of rituals inside the mosque. It is also provided in several languages by experts in Sharia.

According to recent statistics, more than 600 women are working in the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

Source : IQNA

Related posts

Turkey: Umrah pilgrimage cruise voyages from Istanbul to Mecca set to begin in 2023

asadian

Mecca: Grand Mosque rooftop ready for worshipers

asadian

Saudi officials removed age requirement for children to enter Two Holy Mosques

asadian

More interpreters to help pilgrims in Mecca & Medina holy sites

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Prominent human rights activist arrested in Mecca

asadian

Robot helps sterilisation process at Grand Mosque

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.