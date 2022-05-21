Mecca: Phone kiosks for women worshippers installed in Grand Mosque

SHAFAQNA-Special phone stations for female worshipers have been provided inside the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque announced this, adding that the women-only phone kiosks aim to ease the performance of rituals inside the grand mosque and provide female worshippers answers to their inquiries.

Noura bint Hillel Al Dhuwaibi, Vice President for Scientific, Intellectual and Women’s Guidance Affairs at the Grand Mosque, clarified that the service is available 24\7 and dedicated for women worshippers only to maintain their privacy and facilitate the performance of rituals inside the mosque. It is also provided in several languages by experts in Sharia.

According to recent statistics, more than 600 women are working in the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

Source : IQNA