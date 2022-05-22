English
Friday prayers held at Imam Al Sadiq (A.S) Mosque in Bahrain after six years+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- For the first time after a six-year ban, Friday prayers were held at the Imam Al Sadiq (A.S) Mosque in Al-Diraz in northwestern Bahrain, led by Allameh Sheikh Ali al-Sadadi..

Yesterday (Friday), hundreds of Bahrainis attended the Imam Al Sadiq (A.S) Mosque to offer prayers, and the large number of worshipers caused many to pray outside the mosque despite the hot weather.

Previously, Friday prayers in Bahrain were led by Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qasim, the country’s Shia leader, and he delivered the most important religious and national sermons in the mosque.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

