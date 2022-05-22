Guardian: Final countdown to 2022 World Cup in Qatar is still full of uncertainty

SHAFAQNA-From fears over human rights to concerns over how many fans will attend in 2022 World Cup, Fifa and the host nation have a lot to address.

With six months until Senegal take on the Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium in the opening game, uncertainty hangs over the World Cup in Qatar. It extends beyond fears over human rights to practical concerns: how many fans will attend the tournament? And what kind of experience will they have there?

The first question is the most pressing and the answer not definitive. At the time of writing, Fifa has sold 800,000 match tickets to fans. This, from a capacity of 3.1m seats, is just over a quarter of the total. In Russia four years ago, 2.5m tickets were sold to fans from a capacity of slightly more than 3m. There is some way to go if organisers hope to match, or even get close to, that total.

At the end of this month Fifa will reveal the results of its second tranche of sales. The governing body publicised the fact that it received 23.5m ticket requests as part of that process but observers note it does not commit anyone to a purchase and that tickets for knockout matches can be sold several times, with ticket holders whose teams are knocked out along the way refunded.

Calculations by Football Supporters Europe predict that this will be the most expensive World Cup for travelling fans by some margin.

Source : theguardian