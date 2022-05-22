Taliban asserts coloured scarves not allowed in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- Taliban asserts coloured scarves is not allowed in Afghanistan, and burqa-clad female students cannot enter university for wearing coloured hijabs.

Taliban prevented female students who were wearing coloured clothing or scarf from entering a university in Kabul. The Taliban authorities mandated head-to-toe burqa for women since it is traditional and respectful but now they have asserted that women will not be allowed to wear coloured Hijab. Posted videos on social media indicated that women should wear black veil for entering the university. However, the women objected to it and stated that wearing black scarves during hot weather is difficult.

A senior minister had asserted that they are not forcing women to wear Hijab and on the same day, Taliban authorities announced that female students who were wearing coloured hijab or scarves were not allowed to enter the university. Acting interior minister of Afghanistan Sirajuddin Haqqani said: on the basis of the Islamic Sharia, Hijab is an Islamic order that everyone should implement but it is not compulsory. He pointed out that they are just advising women to follow it and women shall not be forced to wear hijab.

Source: OpIndia