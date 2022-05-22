UK: Blackburn muslim cemetery extended

SHAFAQNA- MUSLIM burials will take place in a new section of a Blackburn cemetery as the current section is almost at capacity.

The Muslim section of Pleasington Cemetery is close to being completely full, with volunteers saying only 25 to 30 plots remain on the site.

A large part of the existing section was filled during the Covid pandemic with some months seeing more than 50 burials taking place.

At height of the pandemic, during a five-month period between October 2020 and February 2021, there were 206 burials in the Muslim section of the cemetery off Tower Road.

Throughout the process, dedicated volunteers from mosques and the Blackburn Muslim Burial Society (BMBS) have been supporting the Blackburn with Darwen Council’s burial team.

Imran Patel, a spokesperson from the BMBS said: “Anyone who has been to the Muslim section will see that the area is almost filled up.

“Twenty-five burials took place during the month of Ramadan itself but this is still well below the numbers experienced at the height of the pandemic where sometimes there were, sadly, five or six burials a day.

“We will be looking to do the first burials at the new site in late summer once the present section is full.”

The new site is at the top side of the cemetery and will include a car park and newly built prayer shelter which can accommodate larger numbers of mourners.

Blackburn with Darwen Council said there are 2,857 plots in the new cemetery extension, of which 946 are single depth graves, which can be used for burying those from the Muslim community.

Source : IQNA