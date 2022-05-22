English
International Shia News Agency

Qatar’s Emir: Qatar ready to mediate between Iran, EU & US

0
Qatar ready to mediate

SHAFAQNA-Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani announced that his country is ready to mediate between Iran, the European Union and the US regarding the nuclear deal.

This came during a joint press conference held in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who confirmed that Qatar would play a “central role” in Germany’s new energy strategy.

“We reiterate the importance of cooperation between Iran, the EU and the US,” Sheikh Tamim affirmed, stressing the importance of solving outstanding differences peacefully.

He expressed hopes that a nuclear deal would be reached very soon.

Source : middleeastmonitor

Related posts

EU’s Foreign Policy Chief calls for resumption of Vienna Talks

asadian

HILL: Biden team is misleading public about Iran nuclear deal

asadian

Iran’s FM: Iran has good will to reach agreement

asadian

Iran’s Envoy: Iran is ready to support UN’s efforts to deal with food insecurity

asadian

POLITICO: Iran nuclear talks may restart

asadian

USA’s & EU’s 3 FM’s confer on Iran nuclear deal

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.