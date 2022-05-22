Qatar’s Emir: Qatar ready to mediate between Iran, EU & US

SHAFAQNA-Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani announced that his country is ready to mediate between Iran, the European Union and the US regarding the nuclear deal.

This came during a joint press conference held in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who confirmed that Qatar would play a “central role” in Germany’s new energy strategy.

“We reiterate the importance of cooperation between Iran, the EU and the US,” Sheikh Tamim affirmed, stressing the importance of solving outstanding differences peacefully.

He expressed hopes that a nuclear deal would be reached very soon.

