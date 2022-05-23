English
International Shia News Agency

Study finds a functional association between parenting and religiosity

0
parenting and religiosity

SHAFAQNA- New research finds a functional association between parenting and religiosity. April 16, 2022

Many religions encourage societal norms which might be attractive for parents. Researchers have found that, in many countries across the world, parents were more religious in comparison with non-parents. Moreover, they observed that parents are inclined to have stronger religious beliefs and greater religious attendance. There was a positive relationship between religiosity and parental care motivation. Likewise, there was an association between parenthood and enhanced parental care motivation with less interest in short-term relationships.
Source: PsyPost

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

Video: Dissecting first 7 years of parenting

Related posts

Video: Tarbiyyat of the belief system

asadian

Video: Ways of training children from Sahife Sajjadiya

asadian

Coronavirus and Religiosity theme of 3rd Iran, Ethiopia interfaith dialogue

asadian

AIM holds online course on Parenting

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.