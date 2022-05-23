Study finds a functional association between parenting and religiosity

SHAFAQNA- New research finds a functional association between parenting and religiosity. April 16, 2022

Many religions encourage societal norms which might be attractive for parents. Researchers have found that, in many countries across the world, parents were more religious in comparison with non-parents. Moreover, they observed that parents are inclined to have stronger religious beliefs and greater religious attendance. There was a positive relationship between religiosity and parental care motivation. Likewise, there was an association between parenthood and enhanced parental care motivation with less interest in short-term relationships.

Source: PsyPost