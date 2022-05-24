SHAFAQNA- Study finds atheists are less romantic partners. Prospective partners from a hypothetical dating website were considered and appraised in two studies. According to some dating profiles, the prospective partner believed in God.

For short-term relationships, atheists were considered as more desirable. On the other hand, theists were regarded as more desirable than the atheists in general. Besides, it was found that atheists are more susceptible to infidelity. The obtained results are consistent with those of prior research, i.e., nonreligious people are less likely to be viewed as trustworthy.

Source: PsyPost