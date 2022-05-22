Davos hosts WEF meeting with focus on Ukraine war

SHAFAQNA-After a gap of nearly two-and-a-half years, Swiss ski resort town Davos is hosting the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting with a host of global leaders expected to deliberate over the Ukraine crisis, climate change and a host of other issues affecting the world.

The annual summit of the world’s rich and powerful begins with a welcome reception on Sunday evening and will continue till Thursday, May 26. Those scheduled to speak include Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, among a host of other world leaders.

Source : business-standard