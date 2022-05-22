al-monitor: Iran nuclear deal back in play

SHAFAQNA- Multiple sources in Iran say Mora left Tehran with ‘more than suggestions’ for a revival of the deal, while both sides may have moved on from differences.

While in Tehran last week, the European Union’s chief nuclear negotiator, Enrique Mora, meeting with senior Iranian officials, may have given the Iran nuclear deal new life.

Giving Mora’s mission a further push was that his visit coincided with that of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, who was also part of the diplomatic effort to revive the deal. Mora was in Tehran from May 10-13, while the Qatari emir visited on May 12.

A foreign diplomat based in Tehran told Al-Monitor that the first day of Mora’s visit — including his meeting with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani — wasn’t encouraging. Yet “the second day things seem to have changed, and the Iranians handed Mora some suggestions,” the diplomat added.

Al-Monitor learned from multiple sources in Tehran that what was presented to the EU official were more than suggestions. “The Iranian side handed Mora a proposal with revisited ideas,” an official source in Tehran told Al-Monitor.

According to the same source, “the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issue isn’t centric in the new proposal. It’s there, but there are other issues with more priority.”

In recent months, attempts at reviving the agreement have stalled over an Iranian demand to have the IRGC removed from Washington’s Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list.

While there’s no word over the new proposal, another source in Tehran stressed that there will be no resumption of talks without a clear response from the US.

