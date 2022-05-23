George Kordahi visits Imam Ali and Imam Hussain (A.S) holy shrines+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s Former Information Minister George Kordahi visited the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) in Najaf Ashraf today (Sunday).

“I have been dreaming of such a pilgrimage for a long time. I came to this great place to feel what people feel,” George Kordahi said at the shrine of the first Shia Imam.

He added: “Now that I am visiting the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S), I am impressed by this great man.”

Pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S)

Kordahi also visited the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) today (Sunday) by traveling to Karbala.

“Iraq will remain great. There may be crises related to foreign policy and interference, but Iraq will remain Iraq and its people will remain the same honorable people as before,” Kordahi said at the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S).

He added: “I hope the pilgrimage to the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) will be repeated for me.”

It is worth mentioning that before George Kordahi became the Minister of Information of Lebanon, he had made statements about the Yemeni war and said: “The Yemeni war is futile and must be stopped, and the Houthis are defending themselves against foreign aggression.”

The remarks sparked a diplomatic crisis between Lebanon and some Cooperation Council member states, following which Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE and Bahrain recalled their ambassadors and diplomats from Lebanon and expelled the Lebanese ambassadors.

