Iranian President: Visit Oman paving way for developing good relations with neighbors

Speaking to reporters before departing for Oman, Raisi said trade ties between Iran and Oman will definitely increase.

The two sides can define further cooperation in the field of transportation, energy, and tourism, especially health tourism, he added.

He went on to say that various MoUs will be signed and the visit is made in line with promoting neighborliness policy.

Regional cooperation and negotiations can bring about security, he said, adding that foreigners’ presence will threaten the regional security.

Source : IRNA