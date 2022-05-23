ECO deputy FMs to meet in Tehran

SHAFAQNA- Deputy foreign ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) are scheduled to meet on Monday and Tuesday this week in Tehran.

The ECO diplomats are to participate in collective and bilateral meetings to survey ways to further improve regional cooperation maximally.

Important issues such as free trade among ECO member countries, strengthening transit and transportation cooperation inside the ECO region, and pursuing the effective implementation of the reached agreements in Ashgabat are among the issues in the agenda of the important Tehran 2022 ECO Secretariat Office Meeting.

The participants will also exchange viewpoints on ways for financial support for macroscale regional projects in that meeting.

Source :IRNA