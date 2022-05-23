Tajik Shia leader Mamadbokirov assassinated

SHAFAQNA- Tajikistan’s Shia leader was killed during a special security operation in the Tajik city of Khorog, news sources say.

Mamadbokir Mamadbokirov, a Tajik Shia leader in the Badakhshan region, was martyred Sunday during a special security operation in the Tajik city of Khorog, some news sources said.

Some media sources reported that Martyr Mamadbokirov was assassinated at 5:30 pm during an operation by the Tajik government’s military and security forces in the city of Khorog.

It is noteworthy that the city of Khorog has witnessed protests over the past few weeks to oust the city’s governor, but government forces cracked down on protesters, killing and injuring dozens.

Official Tajik sources have not yet commented on the news, and it is unclear exactly who martyred the Tajik Shia leader.

Source: Shafaqna Persian