Saudi Arabia set to support Russia’s role in Opec

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia plans to continue its Opec+ partnership with Russia despite western pressure on Moscow.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the energy minister, told the Financial Times that Riyadh was hoping “to work out an agreement with Opec+ . . . which includes Russia”, insisting that the “world should appreciate the value” of the alliance of producers, the newspaper reported.

Opec+ is a group of 24 oil-producing nations, made up of the 14 Opec members and 10 non-Opec nations, including Russia. It was created in 2017 in an effort to better coordinate oil production and stabilise global prices.

Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have been strained since Biden took office, with the country’s de-facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, facing criticism over the killing of Middle East Eye columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Source : middleeasteye