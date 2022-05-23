Uganda: Increasing number of youth join politics to earn livelihood

SHAFAQNA-Youth were increasingly taking to politics to earn money in the wake of large-scale unemployment , according to study conducted by a voluntary group in Uganda.

In a study conducted by the Uganda Youth Network (UYONET), it was found that the increasing youth participation in politics is largely motivated by the impression that politics is a lucrative profession.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, UYONET Chairman John Luutu said highly salaries and allowances paid to politicians lure youth to join politics than seek greener pastures elsewhere.

“Members of parliament in Uganda earn 30 million shillings per month, ($8,955). That is an attractive salary that has led much youth to contest elections. In comparison, university professors in Uganda earn 15 million shillings ($4,477) and medical doctors get 5 million shillings ($1,492 US dollars). It is therefore not surprising that many young men are preferring to join politics,” he said.

Source : aa