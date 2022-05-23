Israel denied Spanish member of EU Parliament to enter Palestine

SHAFAQNA- A European Parliament delegation has been forced to cancel a trip to the occupied Palestinian territories after the group’s chairperson, Manu Pineda, was denied entry to Israel.

The Spanish member of the European Parliament and chair of the parliament’s delegation for relations with Palestine was scheduled to travel to the occupied Palestinian territories with a group of European lawmakers to review the situation on the ground after the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

“Israel is blocking the work of the European Parliament,” Pineda said on Sunday, as he shared a decision from the Israeli Foreign Ministry denying him entry to the country, adding that the delegation had also been denied access to the besieged Gaza Strip.

Source: aljazeera