Iran & Qatar follow up 2022 World Cup & bilateral issues

Iran and Qatar follow up 2022 World Cup

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani in a phone conversation followed up the latest developments regarding the Vienna Talks  and World Cup 2022.

The two sides discussed the agreement made by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during Qatari Emir recent visit to Tehran.

They also reviewed the latest issues related to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, developing bilateral ties between Tehran and Doha, and Vienna Talks on lifting sanctions.

Hossein Amirabdollahian and Al-Thani underlined holding consultation to follow up bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest at regional and international levels.

Source: IRNA

