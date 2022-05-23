Palestinians condemn US removal of radical Jewish group from terror blacklist

SHAFAQNA-Palestinians condemned a US decision to remove radical Jewish group Kach from the list of terror organizations.

On Friday, the US Department of State removed five extremist groups from its list of foreign terrorist organizations, including Kach movement.

In a statement, the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority (PA) termed the US decision as a “reward for the operatives of this terrorist organization.”

“The actions of the US administration contradict with its words and don’t fit with its commitments to peace and stability,” the statement said.

