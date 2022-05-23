English
International Shia News Agency

Iraq: Sandstorm forces closure of public buildings

0
Sandstorm forces closure of public buildings

SHAFAQNA-Iraq closed airports and public buildings on Monday as another sandstorm — the ninth since mid-April — hit the country, authorities said.

The capital Baghdad was enveloped in a giant dust cloud that left usually traffic-choked streets largely deserted, an AFP correspondent said.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi ordered all work to cease temporarily in public institutions, with the exception of health facilities and security agencies.

He cited “poor climatic conditions and the arrival of violent sandstorms” in a statement issued by his office.

Iraq is ranked as one of the five most vulnerable nations to climate change and desertification.

The environment ministry has warned that over the next two decades, Iraq could endure an average of 272 days of sandstorms per year, rising to above 300 by 2050.

Source : iraqinews

Related posts

Iraq: Official statistics on mass graves

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Sandstorm blankets Riyadh in grey haze

asadian

Iraq: State of alert issued due to dust storm

asadian

Iraq: Dust storm cancels flights

asadian

Iraq: Coordination framework accepted by all political factions

asadian

Iraq: Parliament approves draft law banning normalization of relation with Israel

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.