WHO expects more monkeypox cases globally

SHAFAQNA-The World Health Organization (WHO) says it expects to identify more cases of monkeypox.

As of Saturday, 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox were reported from 12 member states that are not endemic for the virus, the UN agency said, adding it will provide further guidance and recommendations in the coming days for countries on how to mitigate the spread of monkeypox.

“Available information suggests that human-to-human transmission is occurring among people in close physical contact with cases who are symptomatic,” the agency said.

Source : aljazeera