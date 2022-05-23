Iran & Oman sign 12 cooperation documents

SHAFAQNA-On the sidelines of a visit to Oman by Iranian President ,12 cooperation documents were signed between the two countries on different political, transportation, economic and tourism areas.

Ebrahim Raisi arrived in the Omani capital earlier today.

Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq presented a beautiful sword as a gift to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who is on a visit to Muscat.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, met with Omani Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said on Monday evening.

Source :IRNA