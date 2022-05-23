Mufti: BJP trying to provoke Muslims to create opportunity for their “genocide”

SHAFAQNA- Mehbooba Mufti, currently the PDP chief, accused the BJP of trying to provoke and instigate the Muslims to create an opportunity for their “genocide”.

Mehbooba’s remarks came in response to a question over Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statement that madrassas should cease to exist.

“This is not something new. Their shakhas are running where they provide training in sword and bow-arrow fighting. There is a competition going on whether to turn India into a Gujarat model or a UP model. The Assam chief minister wants to get a few steps ahead of them,” she told reporters at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) head office on the sidelines of a program.

Mehbooba urged the people to recall the treatment meted out to Muslims in BJP-ruled states in the recent past.

“You have seen what happened in MP where a Hindu was beaten to death on the suspicion of being a Muslim. They are talking about shaking the foundations of the country the secularism on which this country was created, the Constitution on which this country was run, they are shredding that Constitution.

“They are trying to turn the whole country into a Gujarat model, UP model, Assam model, MP model and the chief ministers of these are in competition on who will harass the Muslims more, who will, God forbid, initiate the wipe-out of Muslims,” she said.

The PDP chief claimed that the BJP leaders and members were raking up sensitive issues such as that of ‘Mandir-Masjid’ so that “Muslims are provoked and instigated”.

Source : IQNA