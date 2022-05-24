English
International Shia News Agency

Human Rights Monitor: Two out of every three Yemenis live in extreme poverty

0

SHAFAQNA- The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor says 20 million Yemenis are living in extreme poverty as a result of years of war.

“Yemen is witnessing an all-out economic collapse as a result of the ongoing war against the country and per capita GDP has fallen by about 50 percent compared to before the war and two out of every three Yemenis live in extreme poverty,” the Geneva-based human rights body’s report said.

The report goes on to say that 7 years of continuous war in Yemen have weakened the economic situation of the people and about 23.4 million Yemenis (73% of the population) are dependent on humanitarian aid to meet their basic needs.

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor added that 40% of IDPs live in informal settings and do not have enough basic services.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

Related posts

UNDP: Ninety percent of Ukrainians could face poverty if war drags on

asadian

Shocking statistics of poverty & unemployment in Arab countries

asadian

Yemen: Thousands take part in Milad-un-Nabi celebrations (video)

asadian

UN: The situation of 20 million Yemenis is dire

asadian

Yemenis start celebrating Milad-un-Nabi

asadian

Afghanistan: Nearly 33,000 children killed or maimed since 2005

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.