Human Rights Monitor: Two out of every three Yemenis live in extreme poverty

SHAFAQNA- The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor says 20 million Yemenis are living in extreme poverty as a result of years of war.

“Yemen is witnessing an all-out economic collapse as a result of the ongoing war against the country and per capita GDP has fallen by about 50 percent compared to before the war and two out of every three Yemenis live in extreme poverty,” the Geneva-based human rights body’s report said.

The report goes on to say that 7 years of continuous war in Yemen have weakened the economic situation of the people and about 23.4 million Yemenis (73% of the population) are dependent on humanitarian aid to meet their basic needs.

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor added that 40% of IDPs live in informal settings and do not have enough basic services.

Source: Shafaqna Persian