Doha is most searched destination on 2022 World Cup interest

SHAFAQNA-Doha is the world’s top trending destination, with the biggest rise in searches over the last three years — from 2019 to 2022, according to a report by Skyscanner.

As the Qatar capital gets set to welcome travelers from around the world for the Federation Internationale de Football Association’s (FIFA) World Cup 2022 from November 21 to December 18, the city of Doha has surged 262 places to occupy the top spot at trending destinations for travelers from Americas.

Doha has also moved up 172 places to be ranked as the highest trending destination in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and has surged 169 places to be the fourth trending destination for Asia Pacific travelers.

Source : skift