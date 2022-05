SHAFAQNA-At the World Economic Forum in Davos, European Union and NATO leaders slam Russia.They urge countries to pull back from trade with Moscow.

Kyiv appeals to allies for more heavy weaponry and warns of a “ruthless” battle in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region.

A Ukrainian official says rescue workers digging through rubble in Ukraine’s ruined southeastern port city of Mariupol have discovered 200 bodies.

Source : aljazeera