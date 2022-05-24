Advetorial Reportage- Is the Quran useful for kids? If it is, how can we teach them the Quran quickly? The Quran is the book of life and for all ages, even kids. Considering that children have a high learning capacity, there are certain methods to teach the Quran to kids quickly. If you are looking for a quick way to teach the Quran to kids in 2022, we here in Qurankids.co have prepared a quick and amazing way to teach the Quran for kids.

Parents Play a Key Role

The Quran mentions the role of mothers before giving birth and two years after it:

وَوَصَّيْنَا الْإِنسَانَ بِوَالِدَيْهِ حَمَلَتْهُ أُمُّهُ وَهْنًا عَلَىٰ وَهْنٍ وَفِصَالُهُ فِي عَامَيْنِ أَنِ اشْكُرْ لِي وَلِوَالِدَيْكَ إِلَيَّ الْمَصِيرُ

Indeed, We provided human beings with advice concerning his parents; [to treat them kindly and consider that] his mother carried him [in her belly] in weakness upon weakness and his weaning was two years. [Hence] be grateful to Me and your parents, [and know that] your return is to Me.” (31:14)

(All translations are by Foroutan)

Parents have a key role in the learning of their children. Children see their parents as an example for themselves. If a child’s parents recite the Quran and lead a Quranic lifestyle, the child will also be encouraged to learn the Quran more quickly. The mother is especially important because children are exposed to and connected to her the most.

Entertainment

Islam encourages entertainment. Why not, if it contributes to better learning? The children of the prophets of God had entertainment. For example, the children of Prophet Yaqub (Jacob) went out of the city to play, as mentioned in Allah’s book:

أَرْسِلْهُ مَعَنَا غَدًا يَرْتَعْ وَيَلْعَبْ وَإِنَّا لَهُ لَحَافِظُونَ

“Let him come with us tomorrow. He will eat and play and we will take care of him.” (12:12)

Kids are strongly drawn to entertaining activities. That’s one method we can utilize to teach kids the Quran. Make the learning procedure fun and funny, exciting and intriguing. Kids participate in fun classes without thinking twice. The more fun and engaging the procedure, the faster the learning. Who hates enjoying their time? Kids certainly don’t.

Stories

Kids love stories. Stories entertain them and satisfy their curiosity. Children are inquisitive and eager to discover their surroundings. Stories are filled with mysterious events. Therefore, stories can expedite the learning process. Stories can speed up the learning process in two ways:

First: the parent or tutor can tell the stories of the Quran to the kids. She can simplify the stories and narrate them passionately, so they eagerly follow the story to satisfy their desires, but the result is that they enjoy and learn the story, verse, and teaching easily and fast.

Second: the parent or tutor can teach the quranic messages and lessons through stories they make themselves. Many beautiful stories have not been mentioned in Allah’s book but can help children understand the Quranic verses and messages and speed up the process of learning.

Short Surahs of the Quran

Finishing a job is always satisfying and encourages us to keep going. Some surahs of the Quran are short, yet very informative with amazing teachings packed inside. Parents or caregivers can teach these surahs to the children. Children will learn them easily, but it motivates them that they have finished one surah so quickly, driving them to keep going.

Memorizing short surahs strengthens the minds of the children and increases the speed of learning. Furthermore, when they see that they can learn easily, they become even more willing to learn more.

Gamify

Kids love games and can continue playing for hours at a time. There’s no problem with teaching the Quran to kids using games, having them spend hours a day learning the Quran.

One important point to consider here is to be careful not to focus on the game instead of the education. Understanding the Quran is more important, so we should make sure that we are conveying the messages of the Quran and helping the children think about them. This will also create a positive image of learning the Quran for children as they grow and learn to lead a Quranic life.

Use a Skilled Tutor

Teachers and tutors can significantly speed the learning process. Teaching is very important in the Quran because it is the role of the prophets of God. Many verses of the Quran emphasize this role of the prophets, recalling them as great teachers, for instance:

لَقَدْ مَنَّ اللَّهُ عَلَى الْمُؤْمِنِينَ إِذْ بَعَثَ فِيهِمْ رَسُولًا مِّنْ أَنفُسِهِمْ يَتْلُو عَلَيْهِمْ آيَاتِهِ وَيُزَكِّيهِمْ وَيُعَلِّمُهُمُ الْكِتَابَ وَالْحِكْمَةَ وَإِن كَانُوا مِن قَبْلُ لَفِي ضَلَالٍ مُّبِينٍ

Indeed, God granted favor to the believers when He sent down a messenger from among themselves who recites His signs to them, and purifies, and teaches them the Book and wisdom, and indeed, before he came to them, they were in glaring error. (3:164)

Also:

كَمَا أَرْسَلْنَا فِيكُمْ رَسُولًا مِّنكُمْ يَتْلُو عَلَيْكُمْ آيَاتِنَا وَيُزَكِّيكُمْ وَيُعَلِّمُكُمُ الْكِتَابَ وَالْحِكْمَةَ وَيُعَلِّمُكُم مَّا لَمْ تَكُونُوا تَعْلَمُونَ

As We sent down from among you a messenger to you who recites Our signs to you, and purifies you and teaches you the Book and wisdom and what you did not know. (2:151)

One important feature to consider in a teacher is to be skilled in Quran teaching to kids. If the tutor teaches the Quran correctly and beautifully, the kids enjoy the beautiful recitation of the Quran and are encouraged to learn faster. A skilled Quran teacher knows how to make the teaching enjoyable and interesting for the kids. He does not make the children bored and tired. These can accelerate the process of learning and teaching.

How About Apps?

Putting all of these elements together may prove difficult — and maybe even impossible — for parents. Many Muslims have attempted to help parents raise the next generation of Muslims and, to that end, many applications have been produced to serve the Muslim family. Among the dozens of options online, Quran Kids by Islam4U.pro gathers entertainment, stories, games, and tutors in an engaging puppet show with a host, available on Android and iOS. The application is based on research done exclusively on teaching Quran to kids. Quran Kids covers nine short surahs and assigns a real-life expert tutor to every child to accompany them through the educational process, keeping them encouraged throughout the way and helping them learn faster. For more information, check out the homepage now.

Conclusion

Learning the Quran is important and its teachings can change a person’s life. The Quran can play a crucial role in our life. In this article, we suggested different elements that can expedite the process of teaching and learning. These elements are as follows:

Parents have a key role because kids and children see their parents as an example for themselves. By narrating the Quran and following a Quranic lifestyle, parents can encourage their children to learn the Quran faster. Entertainment, which kids simply love. Kids will not delay a chance for entertainment. So if we create a cheerful environment for kids and make Quran learning an entertaining activity for them, they will surely participate eagerly and learn faster. Stories entertain kids and satisfy their curiosity. Children are curious and want to know what's happening around them. We can use this curiosity to teach the kids through story-telling. Quranic stories and teachings help kids learn faster. Kids love games and can play for hours a day. Gamifying the educational process lets kids spend hours a day learning the Quran. In this way, we can quickly teach them. A skilled Quran teacher knows how to make the teaching enjoyable and interesting for the kids. Skilled teachers speed up the learning process. Applications can help gather all these options in one affordable and hassle-free package. Based on extensive research, Quran Kids by Islam4U.pro is a Quran course application for kids, teaching nine short surahs of the Quran and dedicating a tutor to each child as they proceed through the learning process.

