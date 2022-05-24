English
Palestinian issue is independent from normalization with Israel

Palestinian issue

SHAFAQNA-Turkey will continue to stand by Palestinian people for independent and sovereign Palestine, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the joint news conference with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that Turkey will pursue normalized ties with Israel in coordination with Palestinian Authority.

The Palestinian issue is independent from the normalization process with Israel, he stressed.

Cavusoglu also said relevant ministers of Turkiye and Palestine will meet at the end of June to discuss economic ties.

Source : aa

