Saudi foreign minister: Some progress in talks with Iran

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that there had been some progress in talks with Iran but “not enough” .

Saudi Arabia and Iran, have held five rounds of talks hosted by Baghdad.

“We have made some progress but not enough,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told a World Economic Forum panel. “Our hands are stretched out.”

“We continue to encourage our neighbours in Iran to lean into what can be a very, very important sea change in our region,” he said, adding that a “new era of cooperation” in the could deliver benefits for all.

Source : reuters