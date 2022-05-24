Reuters: USA’s statements suggests new Iran approach

SHAFAQNA- Reuter’s report reiterated that a subtle shift in official USA’s statements suggests Washington believes reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is better than the alternatives despite the advances in Iran’s nuclear program, diplomatic and other sources said .

For months, the Biden administration argued there would soon come a point where the non-proliferation benefits of a revived deal – its ability to limit Iran’s headway toward a nuclear bomb – would be outweighed by the progress of Iran’s atomic program.

“You can’t revive a dead corpse,” Rob Malley, the lead USA negotiator, said on Oct. 25. Tehran has long said its program is for peaceful purposes. Then USA’s President Donald Trump reneged on the accord in 2018 and re-imposed harsh U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran to begin violating the nuclear limits a year later. USA’s President Joe Biden has tried to revive the pact through indirect talks in Vienna, so far without success.

On Feb. 28, two weeks before the talks unravelled, State Department spokesman Ned Price said: “We will need to have additional clarity in the coming days given that we are at this decisive … moment, knowing that Tehran’s nuclear advancements will soon render the non-proliferation benefits that the JCPOA conveyed essentially meaningless.”

However, Price and other USA’s officials have since put less emphasis on time running out and more on their only reviving the deal if it were in the USA’s national security interest. The phrase about reviving the deal only if it was in the U.S. national interest has been used before, including by Price on Jan. 4, but its renewed emphasis and the diminished stress on time dwindling is a shift.

Source: reuters