Bahrain Consul General in Najaf: Supreme Religious Authority’s historic Fatwa against ISIS changes equation

SHAFAQNA- The Consul General of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Najaf, Abdullatif Jassem Al-Sakran, praised the role of Al-Hashd Al-Shabi and its sacrifices.

The Bahraini Consul General visited the headquarters of the 2nd Al-Hashd Al-Shabi Division and met with Tahir Al-Khaqani, the commander of this division.

He said in this meeting: “I was surprised by the sacrifices of Al-Hashd Al-Shabi in defending their homeland and achieving victory; A victory that history will immortalize because they acted according to a Fatwa that protected the homeland and its honor.”

Al-Sakran stated: “What Al-Hashd Al-Shabi did, the whole world should think about it, because it defeated an evil and dark-minded force; The force that desecrated the sanctities while having nothing to do with Islam.”

In the end, he said: “The Supreme Religious Authority changed the equation with his historical Fatwa.”

