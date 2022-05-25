World Cup 2022: UAE-Qatar airfares soar up to nearly 1,900 percent

SHAFAQNA-Flight tickets from the United Arab Emirates to Qatar have seen a drastic surge ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with economy class airfares jumping by approximately 1,900 percent.

The World Cup is anticipated to rush in an influx of visitors to the region, with daily air traffic expected to jump from 700 to 1,800 movements.

According to the UAE-based Khaleej Times, airlines data have revealed that a one way economy class airfare which used to start from around QAR 360 on May 25 now stands at around QAR 7,070 on November 20, a day before the commencement of the much anticipated sporting event.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 18.

The Qatar and UAE sky is expected to see an influx of travellers, especially from Dubai, as many football fans look forward to the event.

Source : dohanews