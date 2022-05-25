English
14th Doha Conference for Interfaith Dialogue kicks off

SHAFAQNA- The 14th Conference for Interfaith Dialogue kicked off yesterday (Tuesday) in Doha, Qatar, with the participation of 300 religious scholars, leaders, researchers, intellectuals and journalists from 70 countries.

The Doha Conference for Interfaith Dialogue will be held over two days in three main areas: “The concept of hate speech and its reasons and motives”, “Patterns and forms of hate speech” and “Ways to deal with hate speech”.

In the first session of the conference, the speakers stressed the need for constructive dialogue and respect for the culture and sanctities of nations, the rejection of hate speech, the strengthening of the discourse of forgiveness, and the convergence and avoidance of prejudice and misunderstanding of religion.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

