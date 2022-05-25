Al Jazeera’s Washington bureau chief: Shireen Abu Akleh’s life matters

SHAFAQNA-‘Shireen Abu Akleh’s life matters,’ Al Jazeera’s Washington bureau chief told UN.

Abderrahim Foukara has called on the UN Security Council to ensure the protection of journalists, urging an independent and transparent probe into the killing of the network’s veteran reporter Shireen Abu Akleh.

Speaking at an informal Security Council meeting on Tuesday, Foukara said the slain journalist was killed by Israel while doing her job.

“Al Jazeera’s position is crystal clear: Shireen Abu Akleh’s life matters, and so does a transparent and independent investigation of her killing and of the serious violation of her funeral by the Israeli security forces,” Foukara told the council.

Abu Akleh was fatally shot by Israeli forces in Jenin in the occupied West Bank earlier this month.

Source : aljazeera