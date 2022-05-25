China: leaked files show abuse of Uyghur Muslims

SHAFAQNA- UN rights chief visits China’s Xinjiang as police files detail abuse of Uyghurs.

China faced new accusations Tuesday that it was sanctioning abuses of Uyghurs at the “highest levels”, as a vast document leak came out during a controversial visit by the UN rights chief.

The ruling Communist Party is accused of detaining over one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the far-western region of Xinjiang as part of a years-long crackdown the United States and lawmakers in other Western countries have labelled a “genocide”.

China vehemently denies the allegations, calling them the “lie of the century”.

Michelle Bachelet is expected to visit the Xinjiang cities of Urumqi and Kashgar on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of a six-day tour.

She met Foreign Minister Wang Yi who “expressed the hope that this trip would help enhance understanding”, according to a readout of the meeting released late Monday.

Source : france24