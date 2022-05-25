Egypt: Children welcome resumption of Quranic programs in mosques

SHAFAQNA- The registration for summer Quranic programs in Egypt’s mosques has been received well by school children.

The country’s Awqaf Ministry said last week that after two years of suspension, registration has begun for summer Quranic programs in mosques, gate.ahram.org website reported.

Since then, a large number of school students have signed up for the Quranic courses and programs, it noted.

In a survey conducted by the ministry, parents said their children are very happy to be able to return to mosques for Quranic education again and cultural and religious activities again.

The summer Quranic activities are aimed at raising the religious awareness of the school children and save them from extremist ideologies, according to the Awqaf minister of Egypt.

Mohamed Mukhtar Gomaa said raising children based on values, ethics and sensible culture is among their rights.

Egypt is a country in North Africa with a population of around 100 million. Muslims account for around 90 percent of the country’s total population.

Quranic activities are very common in the Muslim-majority Arab country.

