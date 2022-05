SHAFAQNA-US President Joe Biden has told Americans it is time to take on the gun lobby.

At least 19 children and two adults have been killed after a gunman opened fire in a Texas primary school.

The attack was at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a small community in the south of the state, just a few days before the end of the school year.

The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was shot dead by police.

Source : aljazeera