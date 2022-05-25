Qatar’s readiness to host a safe 2022 World Cup

SHAFAQNA-The second day of the Last-Mile Security Conference concluded with the signing of an agreement between the State of Qatar and INTERPOL.

Organised by the Safety & Security Operations Committee (SSOC) of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, the conference brought together security experts and law enforcement agencies from Qatar and around the world to reaffirm Qatar’s readiness to host a safe FIFA World Cup™ when it takes place in the Middle East and Arab world for the first time later this year.

The agreement signed by the State of Qatar and INTERPOL will see the continuation of Project Stadia, an initiative established in 2012, with funding from Qatar, to benefit safety and security planning for mega sporting events around the world.

Source : qatar2022