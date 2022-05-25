UAE outpaces Qatar & Turkey to sign Afghanistan airports deal

SHAFAQNA- After months of talks between the Taliban, Qatar and Turkey over managing Afghanistan’s airports, the UAE has instead been confirmed as the preferred partner – signalling tensions between the Afghan group and Doha.

On Tuesday (23 May 2022), Afghanistan announced that the UAE has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Taliban-led Islamic Emirate that will see the Emiratis manage three airports.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghan deputy prime minister for economic affairs, was present at the signing of the deal, which will see the UAE-based consortium GAAC/G42 take over responsibility for ground services at the international airports in Kabul, Herat and Kandahar.

Speaking at the event, Baradar said the agreement would pave the way for all international airlines to return to Afghanistan. Turkish Airlines, Emirates, flydubai and carriers from India suspended flights to the country shortly after the withdrawal of all international forces in late August 2021.

Source: middleeasteye