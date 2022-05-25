English
Weapons expert concludes Israeli soldier targeted Shireen Abu Akleh

SHAFAQNA- New evidence around the killing of Palestinian Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh suggests she was killed in a targeted attack by Israeli forces, a CNN investigation has found.

The investigation by CNN, based on two videos from the shooting scene and corroborated by an audio forensic analyst and an explosive weapons expert, suggests there was no active fighting nor any armed Palestinians near Abu Akleh in the moments prior to her killing.

The investigation cited videos of fighting between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian fighters during the Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp earlier in the morning of Abu Akleh’s killing.

According to Chris Cobb-Smith, an explosive weapons expert, both sides can be seen using M16 assault rifles and variants, which means that both sides “would have been shooting 5.56-millimeter bullets”.

The bullet that killed Abu Akleh is in the possession of the Palestinian Authority, which has refused a joint probe with the Israelis, while the latter said there is no suspicion of a criminal act to warrant an investigation.

But even without the bullet, experts told CNN it is possible to determine who killed Abu Akleh by “analysing the type of gunfire, the sound of the shots and the marks left by the bullets at the scene”.

